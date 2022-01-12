Stay hydrated throughout the day with the OTE portable sparkling water machine bottle

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to stay more hydrated throughout the day you may be interested in a portable sparkling water machine by OTE. The compact sparkling water creator features a 450 ml double layer PET bottle allowing you to quickly create a refreshing sparkling water wherever you may be.

The portable design requires no power and allows you to stay hydrated at work, home or on your latest adventure, offering a healthy alternative to carbonated beverages without any harmful sugar or sodium.

Stay hydrated anywhere with sparkling water

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Do you like drinking sparkling water? The sparkling water OTE made is an aqueous solution of carbon dioxide formed by directly pressing edible carbon dioxide(CO2) gas into the water. What we recommend is this kind of sparkling water – pure water filled with CO2 without sugar and sodium(Na). OTE sparkling water machine can make sparkling water for you anytime and anywhere! Additionally, the OTE sparkling water machine only consumes a CO2 gas cylinder worth only 0.5 dollars each time you make sparkling water. But we should pay 1.6 dollars when we buy sparkling water in the shop. The OTE sparkling water machine can greatly save your expenses.”

If and when the OTE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the OTE sparkling water machine project checkout the promotional video below.

Portable sparkling water bottle

“The capacity of 450ml is suitable for one person or two people. You can control the amount of sparkling water and avoid waste. And also, proper size is convenient for carrying. No need to find a power source. Just a small gas cylinder can sparkle your water! You can drink sparkling water wherever you are! The gas cylinder has a small size with a net content of about 8g. It contains food-grade carbon dioxide with a purity greater than 99.99%, which comes from the German Messer Group. No additives give you a healthier life.”

“Double pressure relief valves design. Relieve the pressure in 0.5s, allowing the CO2 to be discharged quickly and completely. Then the CO2 is forced to slow down the penetration by 3s and fully contact the liquid so that the CO2 dissolution rate can reach more than 60%! Fizzing in your mouth everywhere! ood-grade PET material. Healthy and environmentally friendly. Only suitable for 5℃~40℃（41°F-104°F） liquid.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the sparkling water machine, jump over to the official OTE crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals