Protean reusable water bottle stops contamination

A new modular reusable water bottle has been created by the design team at BergHOFF in Heusden, Belgium. Offering a redesign of the traditional reusable bottle featuring a protected drinking spout to stop mouthpiece contamination. The reusable water bottle can be easily opened with the press of a button and allows you to drink without the need to touch, lift or manoeuvre the drinking spout before it touches your lips.

The modular design includes options to include a tea infuser, shaker ball or fruit infuser depending on your preference and desire drink. Making the water bottle perfect for leisure, work and outdoor adventures, minimising your environmental impact and help reduce the 8 million tonnes of plastic that make its way into our oceans every year.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $19 or £14 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Protean campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Protean reusable water bottle project checkout the promotional video below.

“The Protean bottle system is a modular, reusable bottle system specifically designed to protect the mouthpiece from contamination. With a smart protected drinking spout, you avoid (hand) contamination and keep your drink pure. (Reusable) water bottles usually require you to use your hands again and again, to remove the cap, thus contaminating the area you drink from. Think about it..”

“Buying a reusable bottle, whether it’s made from stainless steel, glass, or thick plastic, is a great investment. Not only will you save money by never buying bottled water again, you’ll also avoid contributing to 8 million tons of plastic waste making its way into our oceans every year.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the reusable water bottle, jump over to the official Protean crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

