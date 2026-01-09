Roborock Saros Rover : First Robot Vacuum With Legs Unveiled at CES 2026

Can a robot vacuum truly navigate stairs, thresholds, and uneven terrain? The Roborock Saros Rover, unveiled at CES 2026, is redefining home cleaning with its innovative design. In the video below, Roborock demonstrates how this new device, featuring human-like legs—expands the possibilities of robotic vacuums. Unlike traditional models, the Saros Rover’s two-wheel-leg hybrid system allows it to climb, jump, and stabilize across complex layouts, from multi-level homes to spaces with uneven flooring. This innovation marks a significant leap in the evolution of smart home technology.

In this launch overview, we’ll explore how the Saros Rover’s AI-driven navigation, 19,000 Pa suction power, and adaptive mobility are reshaping modern cleaning. Imagine a robot that can conquer curved staircases, traverse challenging surfaces, and learn the intricacies of your home, all while effortlessly handling pet hair and syncing with your smart home ecosystem. By combining versatility and advanced functionality, the Saros Rover sets a bold new benchmark for robotic vacuums.

Robotic Vacuum with Legs

Advanced Mobility for Complex Home Layouts

The Saros Rover introduces a two-wheel-leg architecture that mimics human-like movement, setting it apart from conventional robotic vacuums. This design enables the robot to raise, lower, jump, and turn with precision, allowing it to navigate spaces that were previously inaccessible. Whether climbing stairs, crossing thresholds, or maneuvering over uneven surfaces, the Saros Rover maintains a stable and level body to ensure consistent cleaning performance.

This adaptive mobility is particularly beneficial for homes with intricate layouts, such as multi-storey residences or spaces with varying floor heights. By overcoming the limitations of traditional wheel-based vacuums, the Saros Rover provides a more comprehensive cleaning solution for modern households.

AI-Driven Navigation for Enhanced Precision

The Saros Rover uses artificial intelligence, motion sensors, and 3D spatial mapping to navigate your home with exceptional accuracy. These technologies work in tandem to analyze the environment, identify obstacles, and optimize cleaning paths. For example, the Saros Rover can clean curved or carpeted staircases with bullnose edges, tasks that are notoriously difficult for traditional robotic vacuums.

By adapting to the unique layout of your home, the Saros Rover ensures thorough and efficient cleaning, even in spaces with complex architectural features. Its ability to learn and map its surroundings enhances its precision, making it a reliable tool for maintaining a spotless living environment.

Roborock Saros Rover Robot Vacuum Unveiled at CES 2026

Powerful Cleaning Performance

Equipped with Roborock’s HyperForce® suction system, the Saros Rover delivers an impressive 19,000 Pa of suction power, allowing it to remove dirt, debris, and pet hair from a variety of surfaces. Whether cleaning carpets, hardwood floors, or stairs, the Saros Rover ensures a deep and effective clean. Its anti-tangle technology prevents hair from clogging the brushes, making sure uninterrupted performance during operation.

The Saros Rover’s ability to handle slopes and uneven surfaces further enhances its versatility. This makes it an ideal choice for homeowners seeking a robotic vacuum capable of tackling diverse cleaning challenges, from everyday messes to more demanding tasks.

Convenience and Smart Integration

Designed with user convenience in mind, the Saros Rover includes features that minimize the need for manual intervention. Its RockDock® base station automates essential maintenance tasks such as emptying the dustbin and cleaning the brushes, allowing you to focus on other priorities. Additionally, the Saros Rover is compatible with Matter, a universal smart home standard, making sure seamless integration with your existing smart home ecosystem.

These advanced features not only enhance the Saros Rover’s usability but also make it a valuable addition to any tech-savvy household. By combining powerful cleaning capabilities with smart home compatibility, the Saros Rover offers a practical and efficient solution for modern living.

Ideal for Multi-Storey Homes

The Saros Rover is particularly well-suited for multi-storey homes and environments that pose challenges for conventional robotic vacuums. Its ability to clean staircases, navigate uneven terrain, and adapt to various surfaces makes it an ideal solution for homeowners seeking comprehensive cleaning coverage. Whether dealing with high-traffic areas, pet hair, or hard-to-reach spaces, the Saros Rover is designed to meet the demands of diverse living environments.

Although the Saros Rover is still in development and does not yet have a confirmed release date, its debut at CES 2026 highlights its potential to transform the robotic vacuum market. By addressing the limitations of traditional designs, the Saros Rover sets a new standard for what robotic vacuums can achieve.

A New Standard in Robotic Cleaning

The Roborock Saros Rover represents a significant leap forward in the evolution of home cleaning technology. By combining innovative mobility, AI-driven navigation, and powerful cleaning performance, it addresses the challenges that have long limited traditional robotic vacuums. As the first vacuum with legs, the Saros Rover offers a glimpse into the future of smart home devices, paving the way for more efficient and versatile cleaning solutions.

Its debut at CES 2026 signals a new era in robotic cleaning, where advanced technology meets practical application to deliver a superior user experience. With its new design and innovative features, the Saros Rover is poised to redefine how homeowners approach cleaning, offering a solution that is both powerful and adaptable to the complexities of modern living spaces.

