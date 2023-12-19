UBPet V10 powerful deep cleaning robot vacuum cleaner with LDS navigation from $349

The UBPet V10 robot vacuum cleaner is boastsan array of innovative features that redefine the standards of cleanliness and ease of use. One of the most striking features of the UBPet V10 is its powerful suction and cyclonic structure. The vacuum cleaner harnesses the power of a 100AW brushless high-speed fan, which generates an impressive 22,000Pa of suction power. This is a staggering ten times more powerful than conventional models, enabling it to effortlessly lift and remove stubborn dirt and debris. The cyclonic structure of the UBPet V10 plays a crucial role in maintaining this high suction power, effectively separating air from dust to optimize performance.

Reduced-price early bird pledges are now available for the different project from roughly $349 or £277 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail pricing, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Another advantage of the cyclonic structure is its impact on filter longevity. By efficiently separating air from dust, the UBPet V10 reduces the need for frequent filter replacements. This not only lowers the overall cost of maintaining the vacuum cleaner but also makes it a more environmentally friendly choice by reducing waste from discarded filters.

The UBPet V10’s suction power is comparable to that of Dyson’s vacuum cleaners, a brand renowned for their high-performance cleaning devices. This parity in performance underscores the UBPet V10’s ability to deliver top-tier cleaning results across various surfaces. Whether it’s hardwood floors or carpets, the UBPet V10 can effectively collect a wide range of waste, from coffee grounds and oats to chocolate chips.

Robot vacuum cleaner

When it comes to carpet cleaning, the UBPet V10 is particularly adept at navigating carpets with a height of under 0.7 inches. This feature ensures efficient cleaning of low-pile carpets, often found in many homes and offices. The UBPet V10’s ability to handle large volumes of pet hair is another testament to its cleaning prowess. Unlike traditional vacuum cleaners, where pet hair often tangles around the brushes and filters, reducing their cleaning efficiency, the UBPet V10 is designed to handle this challenge with ease.

If the UBPet V10 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2024. To learn more about the UBPet V10 robot vacuum cleaner project assess the promotional video below.

The UBPet V10 doesn’t just excel in cleaning performance; it also showcases sophisticated navigation capabilities. The vacuum cleaner utilizes line laser sensors for precise obstacle avoidance. This advanced technology enables the UBPet V10 to seamlessly navigate around household items such as trash bins, shoes, and floor debris. This ensures a comprehensive cleaning coverage without the risk of damaging household items or the vacuum cleaner itself.

The UBPet V10 vacuum cleaner combines powerful suction, efficient cleaning, and advanced navigation to deliver a superior cleaning experience. Its impressive features, comparable to those of leading brands, make it a compelling choice for those seeking an effective and convenient solution to keeping their homes clean.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and functionality overview for the robot vacuum cleaner, jump over to the official UBPet V10 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals