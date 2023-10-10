Why Are Robot Vacuum Cleaners Essential For Seniors And Disabled

The demand for robot vacuums is growing every single day due to the convenience and ease they provide. These smart devices are not only great for busy people or families with young kids and pets, but are also an incredible option for seniors and disabled persons.

This article outlines the multitude of features designed to cater the unique needs of people with limited mobility.

1. Scheduled Cleaning

Instead of daily programming or commanding the robot vacuum cleaner to start cleaning the home, elderly people can schedule cleaning sessions. Doing so would help the task get done without programming it daily.

Some people prefer cleaning to be done when they are asleep and there is no better gadget than a smart vacuum for the job. One may schedule it to work at night, so you wake up to a clean and tidy home.

2. Automatic Operation

Dragging a conventional vacuum cleaner around the home is way too tiring. As a disabled or senior person, one may not have enough energy to clean the house on a daily basis.

To decrease the hassle, the robot vacuum cleaner provides automatic operation. All you have to do is program it using its app and the cleaner will do all for you from vacuuming to mopping. The need for human input for such cleaning tasks is impressively low.

Moreover, some newer vacuum models also offer different cleaning modes to tackle different flooring types, which is a good option for seniors and disabled.

Traditional vacuum cleaners possess dustbins that require emptying after several cleaning sessions, which can be challenging for elderly or those with disabilities, as it demands a certain degree of strength and effort.

Here again, technology has revolutionised our habits. Now, robot vacuums integrate self-emptying features, and they automatically empty their debris and dust when the bin reaches full capacity, ensuring uninterrupted, efficient cleaning sessions. This allows continuous cleaning; which means a person doesn’t have to empty the bin now and then, resulting in almost zero physical effort from one’s side.

4. Voice and App Integration

Smart vacuums offer voice and app integration which means a person can control the vacuum sitting anywhere anytime. If your loved one cannot walk, you (or they themselves) can simply open the robot vacuum’s app and turn it on. It would do all the work while they sit back and relax. The apps that these robot vacuums come with also provide updates like low battery or maintenance required.

Some smart vacuum models also offer voice integration, which means your loved one (elderly parent or disabled family member) wouldn’t even have to learn to use the vacuum’s app. You can simply command your automatic vacuum to start or stop cleaning, or to mop a specific floor, and it will do it for you. This would not have been possible with traditional cleaning methods or conventional vacuum cleaners.

5. HEPA Filtration

HEPA filters are known to filter particles, dust, allergens, and pollen from the air and in turn, enhance the air quality. Robot vacuums are often equipped with HEPA filters that will clean the air, freeing it from any particles that might trigger respiratory diseases or allergies in elderly people.

Vacuums with built-in HEPA filters will protect the elderly from allergies and diseases since they are more vulnerable to them. These filters are not generally included in conventional vacuum cleaners since they work on standard filters. This feature too makes robot vacuum cleaners a must-have for seniors and disabled.

Robot vacuum’s self-charging feature is another plus for elderly and disabled people. Although the robot vacuum itself provides a hands-free cleaning experience, the self-charging feature is the cherry on top.

People who often forget to put it on charging or cannot recharge the vacuum again and again due to the physical effort it takes can just sit back and relax since the smart device puts itself on charging whenever the battery is drained.

This feature also ensures continuous cleaning, especially in bigger homes, independence, safety from tripping over the cords, and peace of mind.

7. Low Noise Levels

One of the major advantages robot vacuums have over traditional ones is that they make little or no noise. Conventional vacuums produce around 85 dB which may harm your ears and might be irritating for kids, pets, and especially elderly people suffering from sensory sensitivities or anxiety.

Automatic vacuums are comparatively quieter or sometimes have features like silent mode which allows it to vacuum silently. This reduces disruption, enhances comfort, and has less impact on concentration.



