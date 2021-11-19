Sony Xperia PRO-I up for pre-order in the UK

Sony recently announced their latest camera-focused smartphone, the Sony Xperia PRO-I and now the handset is up for pre-order in select European countries including the UK.

The handset is available to pre-order from Amazon, Wex Photo Video and O2 in the UK and the device retails for £1,599.

Xperia PRO-I is developed with the same advanced imaging technology from Sony’s award-winning mirrorless Alpha brand cameras and is the world’s first smartphone to include a 1.0-type sensor with phase detection AFi. The newest smartphone includes a 1.0-type Exmor RS® sensor with a 2.4µm pixel pitch[vi] for stunning low light performance, RAW 12-bit shooting for incredible dynamic range, and dual aperture (F2.0/F4.0)vii to easily change the depth of field in line with the photographer’s intention. In addition to a 1.0-type sensor, the Xperia PRO-I features a BIONZ X for mobile and a front-end LSI. This advanced processor allows the device to deliver unprecedented speed and improved image quality in a wide range of scenes, a highly-regarded feature in Sony’s Alpha cameras.

The Xperia PRO-I includes three lenses, all enhanced with ZEISS® T* anti-reflective coating and a 3D iToF sensor for total creative freedom. The newly developed 24mm lens adopts ZEISS® Tessar Optics and delivers high-resolution images with less peripheral image distortion and more intense contrast and sharpness. The Xperia PRO-I’s 24mm lens is complemented by two further lens options, 16mm and 50mm, enabling the user to get creative with composition. The device’s 3D iToF sensor instantly calculates the distance between the camera and the subject, ensuring fast, accurate autofocus in any scene.

You can find out more details about the new Sony Xperia PRO-I smartphone over at the Sony website at the link below.

Source Sony

