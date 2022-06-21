Sony Xperia 10 IV up for pre-order on Virgin Mobile

Virgin Mobile are taking pre-orders on the Sony Xperia 10 IV on their mobile network in the UK, the handset will be available on the carrier from the 30th of June.

The new Sony Xperia 10 IV smartphone will cost from £19 a month with no upfront cost on a 2GB data plan, it is also available for £25 per month for 150GB data, and £29 per month for unlimited GB data with no upfront cost.

Featuring a compact design and weighing just 161g, the Xperia 10 IV is the world’s lightest 5G-enabled smartphone with a large 5000mAh battery, giving users almost two full days of talk time. Available in an iconic black design, Sony’s newest smartphone boasts such powerful performance that you’ll be left wondering how you ever lived without it.

The Xperia 10 IV makes the content you capture better than ever. Its feature-packed triple lens camera means taking beautiful photos and videos couldn’t be easier, even in low light. With a choice of ultra-wide angle 16mm, wide angle 27mm, and a telephoto 54mm lens, a huge variety of shots are there for the taking, from beautiful portraits to awe-inspiring landscapes.

You can find out more details about the Sony Xperia 10 IV over at Virgin mobile at the link below, the device is now available to pre-order.

Source Virgin Mobile

