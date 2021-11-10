Sony Xperia PRO-I shown off on video again

Sony recently launched their new camera-focused smartphone, the Sony Xperia PRO-I and we previously got to see the handset in action on video.

Now we get to have another look at the new Sony Xperia PRO-I and its range of features in a new video from Marques Brownlee.

As we can see from the video the main focus of this new Sony smartphone is the handset’s camera, it comes with the largest camera sensor on a smartphone to date. The main camera on the device has a 1-inch sensor, this is the same size sensor that Sony uses in their point-and-shoot cameras.

The Sony Xperia PRO-I comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and it has 12GB of RAM And 512GB of storage. There is also a microSD card slot that can taker up to a 1TB card and it features a 4500 mAh battery and 30W fast charging.

The device comes with a 6.5 inch OLED display with a 4K resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels and it features a range of cameras.

The cameras include a 12-megapixel wide camera, 12-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 0.3-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

