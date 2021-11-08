Sony Xperia PRO-I smartphone gets reviewed (Video)

Sony recently launched their latest smartphone, the Sony Xperia PRO-I, and the device is designed with photography and video in mind.

The handset comes with some impressive cameras and also some impressive features, lets find out more details about the handset in a review from Mrwhosetheboss.

As a reminder, the handset features a 6.5 inch OLED display with a 4K resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels, and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888processor.

The device comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage, there is also a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The handset comes with a 4500 mAh battery that features 30W fast charging, this can charge the handset from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

There is a single camera on the front for selfies and four rear cameras for photos and video on the rear of the device.

The rear cameras include a 12-megapixel wide camera, 12-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 0.3-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The new Sony Xperia PRO-I looks impressive from the video, the handset will retail for around $1,800 in the USA and around €1,800 in Europe.

Source & Image Credit: Mrwhostheboss

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals