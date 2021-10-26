Sony Xperia PRO-I Smartphone gets official (Video)

Sony has added a new smartphone to its lineup, the Sony Xperia PRO-I, and this is the world’s first smartphone to come with a 1.0 type Exmor RS image sensor.

The device has been designed with photography in mind and it comes with Zeiss optics and a range of camera features.

The handset comes with a 6.5 inch OLED display with a 4K resolution and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor. The handset also comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage.

On the front of the handset, there is a single 8-megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is a quad camera setup. The quad-camera setup includes a 12-megapixel wide camera, 12-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 0.3-megapixel depth camerra.

The new Xperia PRO-I delivers high-quality video performance and easy to use post-production features for a stress-free workflow. For greater creative flexibility, the Xperia PRO-I is the world’s first smartphoneiii to enable the user to shoot high quality video in 4K 120fps, which allows users to capture and playback fast-moving scenes and slow-motion video at up to 5x. Capturing smooth, shake-free video is easier than ever thanks to the latest Optical SteadyShot™ with FlawlessEye™v. Xperia PRO-I is the first in the Xperia line-up to introduce outstanding Eye AF technology and object tracking in videomaking, allowing the user to keep sharp focus on the subject and spend more time composing their shot.

In addition to stereo microphones, the Xperia PRO-I features a built-in monaural microphone next to the main camera, enabling the user to focus on recording speech clearly while other sounds remain in the background. In addition, The Xperia PRO-I includes Sony’s industry-leading audio separation technology to effectively filter wind noise, both for stereo and monaural microphones.

You can find out more information about the new Sony Xperia PRO-I smartphone over at Sony at the link below.

Source Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals