Sony ALPHA 7 IV camera gets official

Sony has unveiled its latest full frame camera, the Sony ALPHA 7 IV and it is equipped with a 33- megapixel full-frame image sensor and two new flashes.

Pricing for the Sony ALPHA 7 IV will start at £2,400or body only and £2,600 with the lens kit (SEL2870).

The ALPHA 7 IV takes ‘basic’ to the next level for full-frame cameras with excellent image quality and performance, redefining the original standard set by the Alpha 7 III. The new model features many of Sony’s most advanced imaging technologies including the latest BIONZ XR™ processing engine and advanced AF (autofocus) capabilities based on the flagship Alpha 1 model, combined with streamlined operability and enhanced reliability for photos and movies, making it the perfect all-around camera for today’s imaging enthusiasts and professionals who shoot all scenarios. The ALPHA 7 IV also boasts 33 MP resolution, rich movie expression and various features to support the growing demand for remote communication, bringing new meaning to what a ‘basic’ camera can accomplish.

“With the introduction of the Alpha 7 III, we set the baseline for what full-frame cameras should deliver and now it is time to redefine those boundaries,” said Yann Salmon Legagneur, Director of Product Marketing, Digital Imaging, Sony Europe. “The ALPHA 7 IV brings together the best of Sony imaging technology to deliver a fantastic experience in both stills and video, meaning that users will be able to capture exactly the content that they want, in whatever situation they find themselves in.”

You can find out more information about the new Sony ALPHA 7 IV over at Sony at the link below, it will be available in December.

