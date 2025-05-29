Sony Xperia 1 VII: A Camera Powerhouse, But What Else?

The Sony Xperia 1 VII seeks to establish itself as a distinctive option in the competitive flagship smartphone market by focusing on niche features rather than following mainstream trends. With standout elements like a headphone jack, microSD card slot, and professional-grade camera tools, it caters to users who prioritize functionality and customization. However, despite these unique offerings, the Xperia 1 VII struggles to justify its premium price, falling short in areas such as hardware innovation and overall performance. The video below from The Tech Chap gives us a look at the handset.

Design & Build: A Blend of Nostalgia and Practicality

Sony retains its signature design philosophy with the Xperia 1 VII, featuring a symmetrical display devoid of notches and framed by noticeable bezels. This clean and distraction-free aesthetic appeals to purists but feels outdated when compared to the sleek, edge-to-edge designs of competing flagship models.

Key design features include:

A headphone jack and microSD card slot, both rare inclusions in modern flagship smartphones.

A textured back panel that enhances grip, though the material’s feel may not suit all preferences.

A dedicated two-step shutter button, a thoughtful addition for photography enthusiasts.

The device is available in three understated colors: Slate Black, Moss Green, and Orchid Purple. While these options provide subtle variety, the overall design leans more toward functional minimalism than bold visual appeal.

Display: Bright and Functional but Not New

The Xperia 1 VII features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ HDR10 display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, delivering a sharp and vibrant viewing experience. Its peak brightness of 1500 nits—a 20% improvement over its predecessor—ensures excellent visibility even in bright outdoor conditions. Additionally, the screen supports 10-bit video playback, offering rich and accurate color reproduction.

However, the absence of Dolby Vision support is a notable drawback, particularly given the device’s premium price point. While the display performs well in terms of brightness and clarity, it lacks the standout features necessary to differentiate itself in a highly competitive flagship market.

Performance: Reliable but Not Exceptional

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Xperia 1 VII delivers solid performance for everyday tasks and gaming. It handles multitasking efficiently and maintains consistent performance during extended use, thanks to effective thermal management. However, it falls slightly behind competitors like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max in raw processing power.

The device offers 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card—a rare and highly appreciated feature in the flagship segment. While this flexibility is a strong selling point, the overall performance does not quite match the expectations set by its high price.

Camera: Advanced Tools with Mixed Results

The Xperia 1 VII is equipped with a triple-lens camera system:

A 48MP main sensor for detailed shots.

A 12MP telephoto lens for zoom capabilities.

An upgraded 12MP ultrawide lens with a larger sensor and wider aperture.

While the ultrawide lens benefits from hardware improvements, the overall camera performance is inconsistent. Features like AI-powered subject recognition and stabilization enhance usability, but the telephoto lens and motion capture capabilities underperform compared to rivals.

Sony’s professional-grade photo and video apps provide advanced manual controls, making the device appealing to photography enthusiasts. However, the lack of features like log recording limits the full potential of these tools, leaving the camera experience somewhat underwhelming for its price range.

Audio: A Clear Strength

The Xperia 1 VII stands out in the audio department, making it an excellent choice for audiophiles. Its audio features include:

Stereo front-facing speakers with enhanced bass and clarity.

Support for Snapdragon Sound and DSEE Ultimate upscaling for improved audio quality.

Bluetooth 6 compatibility for seamless wireless audio connections.

The device is also optimized for use with Sony’s high-end headphones, making sure a premium listening experience. This focus on audio quality sets the Xperia 1 VII apart from many competitors, offering a compelling feature for users who prioritize sound.

Battery & Charging: Adequate but Unremarkable

The Xperia 1 VII is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, providing reliable endurance comparable to other flagship devices. It supports 30W wired charging and standard wireless charging, but the absence of a charger in the box may inconvenience some users. A full charge takes approximately 1.5 hours, which is adequate but falls short of the faster charging solutions offered by competitors.

Software & Updates: Clean but Lacking Innovation

Sony’s software provides a clean and intuitive user experience, with multitasking features like Side Sense enhancing productivity. The company promises four years of Android updates and six years of security patches, ensuring long-term support and reliability.

However, the Xperia 1 VII lacks advanced AI tools for photo editing or productivity, which are increasingly common in competing flagship models. This absence makes the software feel less innovative, especially given the device’s premium positioning.

Price & Value: A Tough Proposition

Priced at £1,400/$1,400/€1,500, the Xperia 1 VII is one of the most expensive non-folding smartphones on the market. Outside of Asia, the device is limited to 256GB of internal storage, which may disappoint users seeking more built-in capacity.

When compared to rivals like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max, the Xperia 1 VII offers fewer innovative features and a less versatile overall experience. Its high price makes it a challenging choice for most users, positioning it as a niche option for enthusiasts who prioritize its unique features.

