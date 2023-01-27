Sony NW-ZX707 Premium Walkman music player with DSD $900

Sony Electronics has this week introduced a pair of new music players to their range of Walkmans announcing the availability of the NW-ZX707 as part of the ZX Series, and the NW-A306 as part of the A Series. The Sony NW-ZX707 Premium Walkman features a DSD (Direct Stream Digital) Remastering Engine where PCM (Pulse Code Modulation) audio is resampled into an 11.2 MHz DSD.

Sony NW-ZX707 is priced at $900 and is now available to purchase.

and is now available to purchase. Sony NW-A306 is priced at $350 and is now available to purchase.

The Sony NW-A306 has been “designed for discerning users looking for high quality sound and style” explained Sony. Featuring full Wi-Fi compatibility, lightweight design, touch screen display and tactile physical music controls. The NW-ZX707 and the NW-A306 both use Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence), DSEE Ultimate (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) which upscales compressed digital music files in real time. The evolving algorithm now delivers even greater benefits for CD-quality (16 bit 44.1/48 kHz) lossless codec audio. Restoring acoustic subtleties and dynamic range provides a richer, more complete listening experience.

Sony NW-ZX707 Premium Walkman

The NW-ZX707 and the NW-A306 both feature a longer battery life compared to previous models so listeners can immerse themselves in more of their music. The NW-ZX707 has a battery life of up to 25 hours of 44.1 kHz FLAC playback, up to 23 hours of 96 kHz FLAC High-Resolution Audio playback, or up to 22 hours even when streaming. The NW-A306 has a battery life of up to 36 hours of 44.1 kHz FLAC playback, up to 32 hours of 96 kHz FLAC high resolution audio playback, or even up to 26 hours with the streaming service apps to meet the demand of consumers.

“Experience your music as the artist intended, wherever you go, with the astonishing sound quality of the NW-ZX700 series, which inherits the philosophy of the Signature Walkman®. With enhanced battery life, a larger 5″ display, easy downloading and streaming functions, it is also portable and stylish for the most demanding music lover.

Source : Sony





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals