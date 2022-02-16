Which smartphone has the best battery life (Video)

If you are wondering which smartphone has the best battery life, we have an awesome video from Mrwhosetheboss that tests the latest devices for battery life.

In the video below the battery life is tested on a range of devices, this includes the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S21, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the Google Pixel 6 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

The five smartphones are tested side by side and they all have 100% battery life and are run through the same test, Let’s find out which one lasts the longest.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a %000 mAh battery, the Galaxy S21 has a 5000 mAh battery, the iPhone 13 Pro max has a 4352 mAh battery, the Google Pixel 6 Pro comes with a 5003 mAh battery and the Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 4600 mAh battery.

As we can see from the video the handset that died first was the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which was then followed by the Xiaomi 12 Pro, then the Samsung Galaxy S2 Ultra, followed by the S21 Ultra, the last one standing was the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

As we can see from the video the best smartphone for battery life out of the handsets tested was the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is Apple’s flagship device from last year.

Source & Image Credit: Mrwhosetheboss

