Apple is working on touch screen Macs

Apple has been vocal in the past about launching touch screen Macs, apparently, the company’s stance on this has changed and they are now working on the devices.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter, who has revealed we could see these devices in 2025 starting with the MacBook Pro. You can see what Mark Gurman has to say about these new Macs below.

For much of the last decade, Apple Inc. not only rejected the idea of including touch screens on its computers, it mocked competitors that dared offer the feature.

But the company’s tune has changed: Apple is now at work on a new MacBook Pro for 2025 with a touch screen, I’m told. If all goes to plan, the company will then likely add touch to its other Macs.

Apple is currently working on unifying the software between its various platforms, this includes touch screen devices like the iPhone and iPad and non touch screen devices like the Mac, so it would make sense for all of the devices they offer to have a touch screen interface.

It will be interesting to see what Apple has planned for these new touch screen Macs, although we will have to wait a couple of years to see the first one. As soon as we get some more details on when they will launch, we will let you know.

Source Bloomberg

Image Credit: sarab hussain





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals