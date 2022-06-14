New Sony audiophile music players unveiled from $1,400

Sony Electronics has introduced two new premium music players it is created in the form of the NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2 priced at $3,700 and $1,400 respectively. As the price points indicate the music players have been specifically created to provide solutions for high-resolution audio listening, to satisfy the most demanding audiophiles.

For example the NW-WM1ZM2 has a 99.99% purity (4N) Gold-plated Oxygen-Free copper (OFC) Chassis providing the music player with a stronger digital ground and higher rigidity, enabling clear, expansive sound, so the listener can experience each instrument as if it were performing live, explains Sony. In comparison the more affordable yet still expensive NW-WM1AM2 features and aluminum alloy frame providing audiophiles with a highly rigid case that’s resistive to electrical noise and other interference creating a stable, high-quality sound.

Sony music players

The NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2 both integrate a DSD Remastering Engine where PCM (Pulse Code Modulation) audio is resampled into an 11.2 MHz DSD (Direct Stream Digital), providing even more ways to enjoy music.

“Designed to immerse the listener in sublime, nuanced sound, the NW-WM1ZM2 has been fine-tuned from years of audio mastery and crafted from the very best materials. This new addition sets a new benchmark for Sony’s award-winning signature series, offering an exquisite listening experience in an ultra-premium design.

The NW-WM1AM2 allows music lovers to completely lose themselves in high-quality audio with a richer, smoother and more expansive sound field compared to its predecessor. Both music players let the user download and stream from endless catalogues of music with Wi-Fi compatibility, taking the listening enjoyment to the next level.”

Features of the NW-WM1ZM2

Signature Series Superior Sound and High-Resolution Audio

Gold plated oxygen free copper delivers a purer sound

Faithful sound reproduction using S-Master HX digital amp technology

256GB capacity and SD card slot 3

Upscale compressed digital files with DSEE Ultimate

Hi-Res Audio Wireless with LDAC technology

KIMBER KABLE achieve powerful and smooth sound quality.

Crystal oscillators ensure precision clock stability

Large 5.0” display for beautiful visuals and better usability

Wi-Fi enabled for streaming and downloading

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals