Sony BRAVIA XR Master Series A90K and BRAVIA XR A75K OLED TVs up for pre-order

Sony has announced that its new Sony BRAVIA XR Master Series A90K and BRAVIA XR A75K OLED TVs are now available to pre-order in Europe.

The A90K comes with a choice of a 48-inch or a 42-inch display and the A75k comes with a choice of a 55-inch or 65-inch display., both feature a 4K resolution.

The unique Cognitive Processor XR™ understands how humans see and hear, and when paired with XR OLED Contrast Pro, provides a revolutionary visual experience in Sony’s latest generation A90K and A75K 4K OLED series which results in incredible image quality. Enjoy an unprecedented dynamic range with incredibly dazzling lights and deep blacks, as well as beautifully natural mid tones. The Cognitive Processor XR™ also powers the XR Triluminos Max, which delivers Sony’s widest colour palette and reproduces naturally beautiful shades and hues. With millions of individual, self-illuminating pixels, the TVs deliver more colours than ever before for an entirely new viewing experience.

These new innovations help deliver the best and most immersive viewing experiences, authentically conveying the creator’s true intent. When watching movies, viewers can experience Sony’s enhanced Acoustic Surface Audio+™ for OLED models and Acoustic Multi-Audio™ for LED models, precisely matching the position of the sound with the images on the screen for a truly immersive audiovisual experience.

You can find out more information about the new Sony BRAVIA XR Master Series A90K and BRAVIA XR A75K OLED TVs over at Sony at the link below,

Source Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals