Sony LinkBuds S headphones launched

Sony has announced its latest wireless headphones, the Sony LinkBuds S and they come with a range of features.

The Sony LinkBuds S are apparently the world’s lightest noise-canceling Hi-Res truly wireless headphones, they will come in a choice of three colors, White, Black and Ecru.

Sony have engineered these remarkably small and light truly wireless headphones, approximately 4.8 grams in weight, with comfort in mind. LinkBuds S combine a shape that perfectly matches the human ear with an ergonomic design for a more stable fit, so you can steer clear of annoying ear pain that gets in the way of you and your entertainment.

LinkBuds S provide you with the best of both worlds. These headphones combine LinkBuds innovative ambient sound concept that lets you interact with the world around you, with high-quality noise cancelling allowing you to focus on the content you love and nothing else. You can step into a coffee shop and quickly order with ease, then just as quickly sit back and enjoy your favourite entertainment distraction-free.

The headphones integrate Adaptive Sound Control, a smart feature that adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where you are, creating the ideal listening experience. With this, you can seamlessly move through your surroundings all while letting your favourite artists and entertainment play on.

The new Sony LinkBuds S will go on sale at the end of May and they will retail for £180 in the UK and €200 in Europe.

Source Sony

