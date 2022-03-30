Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film premiers April 8 2022

Sonic the Hedgehog fans looking forward to the next movie instalment will be pleased to know that Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film that will be premiering on April 8, 2022.

Continuing the storyline from the original film launched back in 2022 Ben Schwartz reprises his role as the voice of Sonic. “After the events of the first film, Sonic is determined to make his mark as a hero and decides to stay in Green Hills while Tom and Maddie go to Hawaii for the wedding ceremony of her sister Rachel.”

The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 fim stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Idris Elba and Jim Carrey

“The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. “

“Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.”

