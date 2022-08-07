Luck animated film premiers on Apple TV August 5th

Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming new animated movie created thanks to a partnership between Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation. Luck will officially premiere on the Apple TV streaming service next month and will be available to watch from August 5, 2022.

The Luck film stars the voice talents of Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger, and Adelynn Spoon.

“From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation, Luck is a story about Sam Greenfield: the unluckiest person in the world. Suddenly finding herself in the never-before-seen Land of Luck, she must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around. Luck is streaming August 5, exclusively on Apple TV+”

“When an unlucky girl stumbles upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck, she teams up with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself. Eva Noblezada plays Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world, who discovers the Land of Luck and must unite with magical creatures there to turn her luck around. Simon Pegg plays Bob, a black cat who becomes Sam’s partner for the journey. Jane Fonda as The Dragon, an exuberant CEO of Good Luck and undisputed luckiest ancient being in all the land. Whoopi Goldberg as The Captain, the Land of Luck’s head of security. Flula Borg as Jeff, a unicorn who works as the facilities engineer maintaining the luck distributing machine.”

