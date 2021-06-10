Some macOS Monterey features not work on Intel Macs

Apple’s macOS Monterey will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac, although it would appear that some of these features will only be available on Apple’s Silicon based Macs.

Some of these features may not be available on Intel based Macs, this could cover a large portion of the Macs eligible for the Monterey update.

MacRumors have discovered on Apple’s website that some of these features will require an Apple M1 chip to work. This only includes the new 2020 MacBook Air, new 13 inch MacBook Pro, new Mac Mini and the 24 inch iMac.

Here are a list of some of the features that may not be available.:

Portrait Mode blurred backgrounds in FaceTime videos

Live Text for copying and pasting, looking up, or translating text within photos

An interactive 3D globe of Earth in the Maps app

More detailed maps in cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and London in the Maps app

Text-to-speech in more languages, including Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, and Finnish

On-device keyboard dictation that performs all processing completely offline

Unlimited keyboard dictation (previously limited to 60 seconds per instance)

The reason that these features will apparently not work on Intel based Macs is that they require Apple’s Neural Engine, this is not available on Intel based Macs. You can find out more information about this over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple, MacRumors

