24 inch iMac gets reviewed again (Video)

The new 24 inch iMac launched recently, we have already seen a few videos of the device and now we have another one from Max Tech.

The design of the new iMac has had a mixed reaction from Apple fans, the device is incredibly thin, although it comes with a large lip at the bottom and white bezels. Lets find out more details about the device.

The device is powered by the new Apple M1 processor and it comes with impressive performance, it significantly outperforms the previous models.

This 24 inch iMac is designed to be the entry level model, we are expecting more models later in the year, a new larger model with a display between 27 to 30 inches. It is not clear as yet on whether Apple will also release a Pro model, this could land some time next year.

Apple are holding their WWDC 2021 keynote later today, we are expecting some new MacBook Pro notebooks at the event and also a new Mac Mini.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech

