New Apple Silicon Mac Mini shown off on video

We previously saw a video of the new Apple MacBook Pro 13 with the M1 Apple Silicon processor and now we get to have a look at the new Mac Mini.

The video below features the top model of the Mac Mini with 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage and we get to have a good look at the device and also some of the benchmarks.

As we can see from the video the new Mac Mini performs well in the benchmarks, as with Apple’s new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, their new M1 Apple Silicon processor is impressive.

The new M1 Mac Mini managed to outperform all existing Apple Macs in the single core and most of them in the multi core scores. We are looking forward to finding out more details about Apple’s new iMac range with their Apple Silicon processor, we are expecting these to land next year.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

