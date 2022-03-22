Sole Stove Pi Pizza Oven $600

If you are looking to upgrade your backyard pizza oven you may be interested in the Sole Stove Pi a unique pizza oven is allows you to cook wood-fired pizzas and features a dual fuel capacity in case you would like to use propane. Set to start shipping out on May 16, 2022 the Sole Stove Pi Pizza Oven is now available to preorder priced at $599.99 offering a considerable discount off the recommended retail price of $895 for the dual fuel system.

If you would prefer just to have the wood only version this is priced at $425 down from $625 and will ship on the same date. Check out the video below for an overview of its design and features.

“Dual Fuel capability is about combining authenticity and modern convenience without compromise. Pi can entertain a refined palate with wood-fired flavor or indulge a quick weeknight splurge with the convenience of propane-fueled flames. Readily adapt to propane fuel with the ultimate Pi accessory, Gas Burner. Stone-baked pies beat oven-rack pizza every time, especially with set-up that’s just as quick and crust that’s twice as crisp. It all starts with the Demi-Dome construction and Panoramic Opening that makes maneuvering, launching pizzas, and fueling your fire as simple as setting the table. Ease of access makes incredible pizza an everyday possibility”

Sole Stove Pi Pizza Oven

“The pizza oven for everyone. Make wood-fired pizzas that impress, or bake with propane by adding on the gas burner. Pull good moments fresh from the fire with authentic design reinvented for the modern backyard. Create new, meaningful moments right in your own backyard with thoughtful, wood-fired design. Inspired by the time-honored traditions of Italian pizza chefs, Pi is the choice pizza oven for any backyard artisan.”

“Fire up pizza night with Solo Stove Pi! Make pizzas that impress using your choice of wood or gas, and pull good moments fresh from the fire with authentic design reinvented for the modern backyard. Intuitive design levels the playing field for beginners and enthusiasts. Enjoy a relaxed approach to the timeless craft of pizza making, optimized for heat distribution and minimal heat loss– because you’ll want to bake longer with less fuel and better results”

Source : Sole Stove

