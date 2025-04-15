Building a Compact SteamOS Gaming PC with a GPU – Only 1L in size



Ever wondered if it’s possible to pack serious gaming power into a PC that’s smaller than your average shoebox? For many gamers, the dream of owning a compact, portable gaming rig often clashes with the reality of hardware limitations, compatibility issues, and performance trade-offs. That’s where ETA PRIME steps in with a fascinating solution: building a 1-liter SteamOS gaming PC that doesn’t skimp on performance. Using the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90Q Gen 3 as a foundation and pairing it with an AMD Radeon RX 6400 GPU, this guide tackles the challenge of creating a tiny yet capable gaming machine. Whether you’re short on space or just love the idea of a minimalist setup, this build proves that small doesn’t have to mean underpowered.

In this tutorial, ETA PRIME walks you through every step of the process, from selecting the right hardware to overcoming the quirks of installing SteamOS on compact systems. You’ll learn how to optimize performance for popular games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring, navigate the limitations of low-profile GPUs, and make the most of a system designed for efficiency and portability. If you’ve been curious about compact PC builds or want to explore the potential of SteamOS outside of the Steam Deck, this guide is packed with insights, tips, and real-world performance benchmarks to help you get started.

Small Form Factor SteamOS Gaming PC

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Lenovo ThinkCentre M90Q Gen 3 serves as the foundation for a 1-liter compact gaming PC, featuring an AMD Radeon RX 6400 GPU, Intel i5-12500T CPU, DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for optimized performance within a small form factor.

Installing SteamOS on this system requires overcoming challenges like proprietary hardware, BIOS updates, and a unique PCIe power adapter, but it enables access to a vast library of Steam-optimized games.

The system delivers solid 1080p gaming performance for titles like “Elden Ring,” “Cyberpunk 2077,” and “Doom Eternal,” though the RX 6400’s 4GB VRAM limits performance in graphically intensive games.

Key limitations include the RX 6400’s VRAM constraints, lack of manual GPU clock adjustments in SteamOS, and proprietary hardware that complicates upgrades, highlighting trade-offs in compact PC builds.

Future improvements could involve upgrading to more powerful low-profile GPUs and using advancements in SteamOS compatibility to enhance performance and overcome current design limitations.

Hardware Configuration

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M90Q Gen 3 serves as the ideal base for this compact gaming PC. Its small form factor makes it perfect for a 1-liter build, but achieving gaming-grade performance requires thoughtful upgrades. The key components include:

AMD Radeon RX 6400 GPU: A low-profile, single-slot graphics card that fits seamlessly into the compact case while maintaining compatibility with SteamOS.

A low-profile, single-slot graphics card that fits seamlessly into the compact case while maintaining compatibility with SteamOS. Intel i5-12500T CPU: A 6-core, 12-thread processor designed for efficient multitasking and gaming performance.

A 6-core, 12-thread processor designed for efficient multitasking and gaming performance. DDR5 RAM: Dual-channel memory ensures faster data transfer rates, reducing latency and improving overall gameplay smoothness.

Dual-channel memory ensures faster data transfer rates, reducing latency and improving overall gameplay smoothness. 1TB SSD: Provides ample storage space for games and ensures quick load times, enhancing the gaming experience.

Provides ample storage space for games and ensures quick load times, enhancing the gaming experience. 230W Power Supply: Upgraded to handle the GPU and other components, making sure stable and reliable operation under load.

This configuration optimizes the M90Q Gen 3 for gaming while adhering to the physical and power constraints of its compact design. Each component is carefully chosen to maximize performance without exceeding the system’s limitations, making it a well-rounded solution for SteamOS gaming.

SteamOS Installation and Compatibility

Installing SteamOS on this system involves overcoming several challenges, particularly due to the proprietary nature of Lenovo hardware. The process begins with downloading the Steam Deck recovery image, which provides the foundation for SteamOS compatibility. However, additional steps are required to ensure the system functions correctly:

Updating the BIOS and firmware to enable proper GPU detection and functionality.

Configuring the proprietary PCIe power adapter, which limits GPU upgrade options and requires careful planning to ensure compatibility.

Adjusting system settings to optimize performance for SteamOS, including allowing hardware acceleration and configuring drivers.

Despite these hurdles, the system successfully runs SteamOS, granting access to a vast library of games optimized for the platform. The proprietary nature of the Lenovo hardware adds complexity but also highlights the potential for innovation in compact PC builds.

Building a Compact SteamOS Gaming PC with a Real GPU

Performance Insights

This 1-liter gaming PC delivers impressive performance for its size, particularly for games optimized for SteamOS. Most titles run smoothly at 1080p resolution, though some adjustments to graphics settings may be necessary for more demanding games. Below is a breakdown of performance across several popular titles:

Elden Ring: Runs at medium settings with stable performance, offering a smooth experience for fans of action RPGs.

Runs at medium settings with stable performance, offering a smooth experience for fans of action RPGs. Borderlands 3: Achieves mid-70 FPS on low settings, making sure fluid gameplay in fast-paced scenarios.

Achieves mid-70 FPS on low settings, making sure fluid gameplay in fast-paced scenarios. The Witcher 3: Medium settings with FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) provide a good balance between visuals and performance.

Medium settings with FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) provide a good balance between visuals and performance. Doom Eternal: A mix of low and medium settings delivers consistent performance without dynamic resolution scaling.

A mix of low and medium settings delivers consistent performance without dynamic resolution scaling. Cyberpunk 2077: Using the Steam Deck preset with FSR and frame generation, the game averages 75 FPS, making it playable on this compact system.

Using the Steam Deck preset with FSR and frame generation, the game averages 75 FPS, making it playable on this compact system. Street Fighter 6: Consistent performance at medium settings ensures smooth gameplay for competitive matches.

Consistent performance at medium settings ensures smooth gameplay for competitive matches. Fallout 4: Optimized for Steam Deck, playable at 800p resolution with stable performance.

While the AMD Radeon RX 6400 handles many games well, its 4GB VRAM imposes limitations on graphically intensive titles. For instance, Spider-Man 2 struggles due to VRAM constraints and game-specific optimization issues, highlighting the GPU’s boundaries.

Limitations and Challenges

Building a compact gaming PC comes with inherent trade-offs. The RX 6400’s 4GB VRAM restricts performance in demanding games, and SteamOS lacks manual GPU clock adjustment options, limiting optimization potential. Additionally, the proprietary PCIe adapter and power supply requirements of the Lenovo system complicate upgrades, making it challenging to explore alternative hardware configurations.

For comparison, an RTX 3050 GPU would offer superior performance in a Windows environment. However, it is incompatible with SteamOS features, making it unsuitable for this specific build. These limitations underscore the importance of careful planning and component selection when building a compact gaming PC.

Future Considerations

As technology advances, there is significant potential for improving compact gaming PCs optimized for SteamOS. Upgrading to a more powerful low-profile Radeon GPU could enhance gaming capabilities, addressing the limitations of the RX 6400. Additionally, continued development in low-profile GPUs and SteamOS compatibility could pave the way for even more powerful and efficient designs.

Exploring alternative compact PC platforms and innovative cooling solutions may also help overcome the challenges associated with small form factors. By staying informed about emerging hardware and software developments, you can create increasingly capable compact gaming systems that push the boundaries of performance and portability.

