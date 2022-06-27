SideKit EDC wallet and organizer

SideKit is a new modular wallet and organizer that allows you to carry smaller EDC items with ease everyday. Customize your SideKit to carry exactly the items you need and make it easier to make sure you have them everyday.

The combined EDC wallet and organizer can be usefully wide variety of different applications and is large enough to carry tablets, SD cards, keys, cash, survival items and more. The modular design features a Divider that allows you to section your personal items, a Card Wallet slides in or can be used separately, Cable Tie locks in your wires and loose cables, Money Clip secures your bills in place and Mini-Storage keeps smaller items in place.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $49 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 10% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Time to stop junking items inside your pockets, on top of a wallet, in-between car keys, or under your phone. Something modern, neat, and sleek, has arrived to carry your pocket essentials in one simple location. The SIDE•KIT is the first of it’s kind modular everyday carry built to hold your keys, cards, fobs, bills, and a lot more. Now your mints and gum also have a home. Carry the items your wallet can’t while keeping your routine free of clutter.”

If the SideKit campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the SideKit modular EDC wallet and organiser project view the promotional video below.

“The SideKit Everyday Carry is sized around the items you already carry. Smaller than the length of larger smart phones, same thickness in center as a traditional wallets, and about the same thickness as earbud cases. But endless curves and a unique design allows the SideKit to smoothly enter and exit pockets or storage areas. “

“Made from High Grade 100% Recyclable Polycarbonate, the SIDE•KIT is constructed from the same materials we use to protect our phones and computers. Making it stronger and more durable than standard wallets and fabric based products. “

Source : Kickstarter

