Levante EDC waterproof modular backpack

Levante is a new waterproof modular backpack designed for everyday living that provides an expandable storage space offering up to 40 L. Engineered to protect your important gear from water and the weather the backpack has been constructed using radio frequency welding and is perfect for business or leisure. Thanks to its 100% waterproof design the backpack can be fully immersed in water thanks to its welded seams and switches in seconds between a backpack over the shoulder tote or briefcase depending on your needs.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $135 or £100 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“It is well known, liquid and circuits do not mix! We design specific water-shield solutions for better days. Worry less, enjoy more! Inspired by sea, nature, extreme sports technologies and great outdoors gears, we bring technical innovation in the everyday life with Minimal Organised Wear I MOW. Work and passions often do not mix. We used to dress or prepare for business presentations or day to day commute, forgetting that our leisure time is around the corner. Levante: a daily solution for the”advanced” adventures, biking to your office or sailing around the globe, we got your covered, Safe and dry, no matter what!”

If the Levante campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Levante waterproof modular backpack project play the promotional video below.

EDC modular waterproof backpack

“This is MOW’s 3rd Kickstarter campaign. Our team has more than 15 years of experience in designing, testing, manufacturing and shipping our products globally. We are aware of the production risks and challenges, that’s is why we perform rigorous testing of all products before launching them to market. Unexpected issues may arise and if they do we always deal with them with our customers’ satisfaction in mind. You all are the top of our priorities list.”

“After 5 years in crowdfunding we know what we’re doing, you can be confident that we will deliver what we promise, when we say we will. For any unexpected issues that arise, transparent and timely communication is key. MOW’s quality control will work along with our experienced manufacturing partner from day one till the last piece is 100% checked, packed and shipped. We are ready to start straight away as soon the campaign ends with high quality and on time delivery in mind.”

Source : Kickstarter

