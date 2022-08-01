Fogland ultimate outdoor 100% waterproof backpack

Outdoor adventurers, explorers, campers and those looking for an everyday backpack that is 100% waterproof, may be interested in the new Fogland pack designed to be the ultimate outdoor backpack. Available in two colors and two different sizes offering either 25L or 15L capacity is the backpack has been designed by the engineers from Breakwater Supply based in North Kingstown in the United States.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $159 or £131 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 27% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Our fully-waterproof, super-strong Hydrowall 420D Nylon TPU is everything an outdoor textile should be: lightweight, waterproof, and amazingly durable. It’s impenetrable and virtually indestructible – it’s completely tear-proof and resists abrasions and stains. Made with high-quality double-sided TPU, it’s non-toxic, doesn’t break down over time, and withstands temperature extremes. And when it gets dirty, simply wipe it clean.”

100% 45L waterproof backpack specs

Capacity: 25L (1,500+ cubic inches)

Dimensions: 20″ x 13″ x 7″ / 2.1 lbs (51cm x 33cm x 18cm / 1kg)

Colors: Stealth Black or Fog White. Both feature a durable matte finish.

Internal Configuration: 16″ laptop sleeve (10″ / 25cm width), two 4″ x 6″ elastic mesh pockets (10cm x 15cm), and one large 11″ x 7″ (28cm x 18cm) interior zip pocket

Airtight (100% Waterproof) Pockets: Two (main compartment and front pocket)

Additional Exterior Features: two side elastic mesh water bottle pockets (ideal for 3″ / 7.5cm diameter containers), front buckle strap, heavy-duty top handle, and numerous gear hook-ups

If the Fogland campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Fogland ultimate outdoor waterproof backpack project watch the promotional video below.

“The Fogland Backpack’s been thoroughly tested to be fully submersible and completely waterproof. Above, we loaded it up with a laptop, smartphone (in smaller pocket), towel, and 40 lbs (18kg) of weights. With all of the weight, it still floats, and most importantly, everything is completely dry. Two velcro lash straps (above) with reflective Breakwater Supply print are included with the Fogland 25L backpack.”

“With true waterproof protection, this means you can explore further, stay outside longer, and most of all: stop worrying about your gear! The Fogland Backpack exclusively uses welded seams, with zero stitching – instead, the edges of each panel are overlapped and “melted” together using an advanced construction process called RF welding. These seams are permanent and ensure water, snow, sand, dirt, and mud stay OUT.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the ultimate outdoor waterproof backpack, jump over to the official Fogland crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

