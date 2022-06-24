Kakmom 12-in-1 EDC multitool from $29 (36% off)

If you are searching for an affordable EDC multitool you may be interested in the Kakmom. A 12-in-1 stainless steel solution perfect for camping, travelling and more. The lightweight design is constructed from high-grade stainless steel and is suitable for one-handed operation and has been CNC precision machined.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $29 or £24 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“A multi-tool designed for outdoor adventure and DIY repairs. At the core of Kakmom are 12 essential tools, from a knife to pliers to scissors, and everything in between along with professional-grade quality, excellent ergonomics and premium features that make it far superior to other multi-tools in its class., and can bring a new user experience to outdoor enthusiasts.”

Stainless steel EDC multitool

If the Kakmom campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Kakmom 12-in-1 multitool project review the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the 12-in-1 multitool, jump over to the official Kakmom crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

