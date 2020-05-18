Brass Shiny Stubby Fat Pen precision CNC machined

Brian Howey has returned to Kickstarter to launch the precision CNC machined Brass Shiny Stubby Fat Pen. Earlybird pledges are available from CAD$26 for the aluminium pen, with a range of other metals also available depending on your preference. The pen is 4 3/4 inches long & just under 1/2 inch in diameter. The weight varies depending on materials used.

“Shiny Stubby Fat Pen is true to it’s namesake. It is short and wide. This pen has been created from recyclable materials, and is machined with beautiful finishes and exacting quality. A classy pen needs a classy case. I have partnered with a small business called UpState Handmade to create a case that is simple, yet classy to compliment this simple & classy pen. The case is made from high quality vegetable tanned leather. The case is customizable in that you can choose the colour. There are three leather colour options and three thread colour options. The pictures above showcase the tan leather with enfuego threading.”

“There is a lot of brass out there containing lead. This one does not. I have decided to create a pen using entirely lead free brass and other variations that incorporate aluminum & copper and play on the originals. Brass has a totally unique colour and patina that looks great over a long period of time.”

Source : Kickstarter

