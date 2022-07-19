Magicpen M1 multifunctional multitool can engrave, sand and more

Makers and hobbyists may be interested in a new multifunctional multitool aptly named the Magicpen M1. Designed to enable you to carve, sand or engrave a wide variety of materials including metal, plastic, stone, wood, crystal and more. Not only that but the Magicpen M1 can also be used as an electronic screwdriver and can be used for a wide variety of different applications from polishing nails to engraving wood.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $74 or £62 (depending on current exchange rates).

“This compact and multifunctional electric pen integrates screwdriver function and engraving pen function, users can switch functions at any time during work, which will make work very convenient; easy to operate and very practical – ideal for home and studio use ; Rechargeable lithium battery design for added convenience. M1 is versatile and adaptable to any scene, whether you’re creating miniatures, jewelry, prototypes, sculptures, or more intricate art/design pieces, the M1 is the perfect artifact.”

Multifunctional multitool

Assuming that the Magicpen M1 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Magicpen M1 multifunctional multitool project watch the promotional video below.

“One-key switching speed, responding to different products, using push-type work design, allowing you to do whatever you want. Screwdriver module, built-in 1:50 planetary reduction gear set, large torque. Speed ​​160/240/480rpm 3 gears adjustable Engraving/polishing module, built-in high-precision bearing, the axial accuracy is within 0.01mm. Speed ​​8000/12000/24000rpm 3 gears adjustable”

“The built-in 500mAh battery lasts for 90 minutes and supports fast charging function, which can be fully charged in 30 minutes. And it supports working while charging. To improve consistency and performance, we employ a chuck system. This system reduces the chance of problems and is convenient for our users.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the multifunctional multitool, jump over to the official Magicpen M1 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

