Shining Girls thriller premiers on Apple TV April 29th 2022

Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming thriller, Shining Girls based on the 2013 novel The Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes. The TV series stars Elisabeth Moss as Kirby Mazrachi, Wagner Moura as Dan, Jamie Bell as Harper Curtis, Phillipa Soo as Jin-Sook and Amy Brenneman as Rachel.

Years after a brutal attack left her in a constantly shifting reality, Kirby Mazrachi learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault. She teams with veteran reporter Dan Velazquez to understand her ever changing present and confront her past.

Shining Girls Apple TV

Back in May 2013, ahead of the novel’s release, Media Rights Capital and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions acquired the rights to develop Lauren Beukes’s The Shining Girls for television. The novel’s author, Lauren Beukes, and Alan Page Arriaga were executive producers for the series.

Source : Apple

