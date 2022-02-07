Shining Girls time travelling thriller premiers on Apple TV April 29th

Apple has released a new trailer for its upcoming new TV series Shining Girls based on the 2013 novel The Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes. The time travelling, science-fiction thriller stars Elisabeth Moss, Wagner Moura, Jamie Bell and Phillipa Soo and will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service in a few months time.

Premiering on April 24, 2022 the adaptation has been created and written by Silka Luisa, who will also executive produce. Check out the latest trailer to learn more about what you can expect from the time travelling thriller.

Shining Girls Apple TV series

“Based on Lauren Beukes’ bestselling novel, “Shining Girls” follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker’s identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead. In addition to Moss and Moura, the gripping drama stars Phillipa Soo, with Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell rounding out the ensemble cast.”

“Years after a brutal attack left her in a constantly shifting reality, Kirby Mazrachi learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault. She teams with veteran reporter Dan Velazquez to understand her ever-changing present—and confront her past. “

Source : Apple TV

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals