Sharkoon Skiller SGH50 wired gaming headset launches for €60

If you’re in the market for a wired gaming headset you may be interested in the affordably priced Sharkoon Skiller SGH50 priced at just €60 and offering a certified frequency range from 10 hertz to 40 kilohertz. The headset features a Circumaural design, is fitted with 50 mm speakers and weighs 342 g.

Thanks to its wired connection the gaming headset can be used on the PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox series S|X as well as PC systems, notebooks, tablets and smartphones. The integrated detachable microphone has an in-line controller and a frequency response of 100 Hz – 10,000 Hz.

Affordable wired gaming headset

“The SKILLER SGH50 offers a comprehensive all-round package for gamers and music lovers alike. Through careful acoustic optimization and an impedance of 55 ohms, we have been able to achieve certified Hi-Res audio quality and a well-balanced sound. This allows the user to enjoy fine details in music and to precisely locate opponents in games. Moreover, the cushioned ear pads will ensure hours of comfortable wearing.”

“- Heavenly Sound. In addition to its Hi-Res audio quality and the certified wide frequency response from 10 Hz to 40 kHz, the SKILLER SGH50 also scores with its particularly high-performing speakers. These are able to reproduce sounds powerfully and impressively whether they are explosions or pieces of music.

– Perfect for Video Conferences. Thanks to the natural recording characteristics of the detachable microphone with the included pop filter, voice is transmitted clearly and without distortion.

– The Perfect Fit. The cushioned, circumaural ear cups and the headband are covered with a particularly comfortable, soft synthetic leather to ensure that the SKILLER SGH50 can be worn for hours. The ear cups adjust automatically to the shape of the head, providing immediate comfort and allowing the headset to be put on quickly and without effort.pop”

“- Clever Cable System. The modular cable system is flexible in every sense of the word – thanks to its robust and supple TPE sheathing and also due to the modular plug system, which allows various kinds of devices to be connected without any problems. And with the compact inline controller, the volume and mute function are always close at hand.

– Elegant Design. Thanks to its timeless, black design, the SKILLER SGH50 will find a practical use in video conferences. The light-colored seams of the ear pads complement the subtly designed aluminum surface of the ear cups as well as the dynamic metallic look of the headframe. With this timeless, elegant appearance, the headset will always cut a fine figure”

Source : Sharkoon

