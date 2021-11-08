Sharkoon has this week introduced its new SKILLER SGK50 S4 mechanical keyboard which will soon be available priced at €70 with alternative switch sets available in the form of the 35 Kailh BOX or with the Gateron Milky Yellow switches priced at €12.90, together with the Gateron PRO switches priced at €9.90.

Sharkoon SKILLER SGK50 S4 60% mechanical keyboard

With the SKILLER SGK50 S4, Sharkoon introduces its first gaming keyboard with a 60 percent layout. All functions are combined within a compact format, and, thanks to the hot-swap design, exchangeable switches with either 3 or 5 pins can be installed as desired. For further customization, there are three different Kailh switch types to choose from. Also, macros with up to 16 actions can be easily recorded and saved.

Features of the Sharkoon SKILLER SGK50

– A total of three types of switches from the Kailh brand are available: The linear red switch with an imperceptible actuation point, which, thanks to its low operating force, is primarily aimed at gamers; the tactile brown switch with an actuation point which is not audible but which can be felt and is therefore suitable for both gaming and for office work; and the clicky blue switch, which is especially suitable for prolific writers who prefer the sensation of a typewriter. All switches have a travel path to the actuation point of 1.9 millimeters and an actuation force of 50 grams, as well as having an operating life cycle of 70 million keystrokes.

– Thanks to the hot-swap function, switches can be installed and removed in a few simple steps. A keycap puller tool and a switch puller tool are supplied with the keyboard for this purpose. All switches with 3 and 5 pins can be installed.

– With just a few key clicks, two macros with up to 16 macro actions can be recorded and overwritten without the use of software. The illumination of the SKILLER SGK50 S4 can also be set up just as easily: Using key combinations, lighting effects can be selected, and their brightness can be adjusted.

– In addition to the three switches available for this keyboard, Sharkoon also offers 8 different switch sets, each with 35 switches from the Kailh and Gateron brands. All switches have either linear or tactile properties, while the Gateron switches are also factory lubricated. According to the manufacturer, this should enable the switches to be operated more smoothly and deepen their sound.

Source : Sharkoon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals