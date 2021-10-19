Sharkoon Skiller SGK60 gaming keyboard with Kailh BOX Switches €90

Sharkoon has launched their new Skiller SGK60 gaming keyboard equipped with a three-block keyboard with multimedia keys for the convenient control of videos and music and sporting Kailh BOX switches as standard. The gaming keyboard is priced at €90 and is now available to purchase directly from the official Sharkoon website by following the link below. Check out the promo video below for an overview of what you can expect from its design, features and switches

Sharkoon Skiller SGK60 gaming keyboard

“With the SKILLER SGK60, the user won’t have a mechanical keyboard just like any other. With a choice of innovative Kailh BOX switches in three different models, the keyboard offers the desired typing sensation whether for working or gaming. The keyboard also comes with 14 abrasion-resistant PBT keycaps. These are made using the double-injection process for long-lasting use without any signs of wear. And for the final touch, the visual design is rounded off by the elegant, diamond-cut aluminum surface.”

“Thanks to the high-quality mechanical switches from Kailh, the keyboard is particularly beneficial for professional gamers. The red switches are worthwhile for gamers thanks to their linear switch characteristics and the low operating force required. The brown switches are suitable for both work and gaming due to their tactile characteristic with an inaudible feedback. Frequent writers can enjoy the white switches, which should give them the sensation of a typewriter when using the keyboard.”

Source : Sharkoon

