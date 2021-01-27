Geeky Gadgets

Build your own mechanical keyboard from scratch

DIY mechanical keyboardIf you are interested in building your very own mechanical keyboard you may be interested in a new video published by YouTube Zac Freedman providing a great 20 minute introduction into how you can use a 3D printer make “one of the most satisfying and useful projects on Earth!”

“In this episode, you’ll learn how to make a mechanical keyboard start to finish, and how to choose everything that goes into it. I explain which keyswitches to use, how to figure out which layout is right for you, and what software to prepare. I finish by building a 3D printed 60% mechanical keyboard start to finish, and things only get a little lewd.”

“My build is a SiCK-68 60% mechanical keyboard, with Kailh Box Jade keyswitches, Costar stabilizers, and questionable keycaps from Amazon. I didn’t show the USB cable, but it’s a pink paracord-wrapped mini USB dealio from 1UP.”

Source : Adaruit : Zac Freedman

