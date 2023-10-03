How to secure your Internet of Things (IoT) devices

The Internet of Things (IoT) has revolutionized the way we interact with everyday objects, transforming them into smart devices capable of communicating and exchanging data. However, this technological advancement has also opened up a new frontier for cyber threats. The security risks associated with IoT devices are a growing concern, given their inherent complexity and the potential for hacking. This article will explore these risks and provide strategies to mitigate them, focusing on both home and office environments.

IoT devices, due to their complexity, are particularly susceptible to hacking. The more complex a system is, the more lines of code it has, and the more lines of code, the higher the likelihood of bugs and vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities can be exploited by hackers, leading to a range of potential risks, including privacy breaches, safety issues, and denial of service attacks.

The concept of an ‘attack surface’ is crucial in understanding the vulnerability of IoT devices. The attack surface of a system is the sum of the different points where an unauthorized user can try to enter data or extract data from the environment. The larger the attack surface, the easier it is for hackers to infiltrate the system. With IoT devices, the attack surface can be vast due to the numerous points of connectivity and interaction.

Secure your Internet of Things gear

Thanks to the Internet of Things (IoT), devices are much “smarter”. But because these are essentially small computers, everything from a programmable light bulb to programmable thermostat can be hacked, as well as the myriad other modern conveniences like cloud-enabled refrigerators, cars, and security cameras. In the video below, IBM Distinguished Engineer Jeff Crume explains the risks of IoT devices and ways you can reduce your security exposure both at home and the office.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Internet of things :

To mitigate these risks, it is essential to adopt strategies that minimize the attack surface and secure the IoT devices. For home IoT devices, several steps can be taken. Firstly, changing default credentials is a simple yet effective measure. Many IoT devices come with default usernames and passwords, which are often easy for hackers to guess or find online. By changing these credentials, users can significantly reduce the risk of unauthorized access.

Creating a separate network for IoT devices is another effective strategy. This prevents a compromised IoT device from giving a hacker access to other devices on the same network, such as computers or smartphones containing sensitive information. Keeping software up-to-date is also crucial, as updates often include patches for known vulnerabilities.

Disabling unnecessary functions on IoT devices can further reduce the attack surface. Many IoT devices come with a range of features, not all of which may be needed by the user. By disabling these unnecessary features, users can limit the potential points of entry for hackers. Finally, turning off devices when not in use can also help to minimize the risk of attacks.

In an office environment, securing IoT devices requires a more structured approach. Implementing policies to control the use of IoT devices is a key first step. These policies should outline acceptable use, security requirements, and procedures for reporting any suspicious activity. Training users to understand the risks associated with IoT devices and the importance of following these policies is also crucial.

Enabling security controls on IoT devices can help to prevent unauthorized access and detect any potential threats. Tools should also be used to automatically discover new devices on the network, ensuring that all devices are accounted for and appropriately secured. Regular audits can help to enforce these security measures and identify any potential vulnerabilities.

While the Internet of Things brings numerous benefits, it also presents significant security risks. By understanding these risks and implementing strategies to mitigate them, users can enjoy the benefits of IoT devices while minimizing their exposure to potential cyber threats. The goal is to decrease the attack surface and ensure that IoT devices serve the user, not potential hackers.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals