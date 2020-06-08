Internet of Things environmental monitoring system

Soon to be launched via the Crowd Supply website is EMIT, an Internet of Things development kit for the popular ESP32.EMIT allows you to create an outdoor weather station, an indoor thermostat, or an Internet-connected power relay. Or put EMIT to work as the brains of your smart greenhouse. Its ability to monitor and control temperature and humidity makes it perfect for any number of projects.

“EMIT includes a step-by-step firmware development guide (for MicroPython), a free MQTT broker, a sample MQTT application client, written in Python, and an online support forum. Everything you need to hit the ground running as you develop your next IoT project!”

EMIT’s core environmental monitoring & control board includes the following:

– An Integrated temperature and humidity sensor

– A MicroSD socket

– An 8 A, 250 VAC SPDT relay

– An IO Expansion socket

The full kit comes with everything you need to get started. In addition to the above, it includes:

– A 30-pin ESP32 DEVKITv1 board

– A vented, wall-mountable enclosure

– An 8 MB MicroSD Card

– A USB Cable

If you are interested in learning more about EMIT the environmental monitoring system for the Internet of Things, you can register your details to be notified when the hardware becomes available, by following the link below.

Source : Crowd Supply

