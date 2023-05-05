Node offers multi-network satellite Internet

Somewear Labs has this month unveiled its latest pocket-sized multi-network satellite Internet communication system aptly named the Node. The military specification communication device can automatically switch between internet-like mesh radio and satellite communications depending on your location and needs. Node has been specifically designed to connect to Somewear’s feature-rich platform, Grid, and stay connected, informed, and safe in any environment. Grid is available on Apple iOS devices as well as Android and via the Internet via a the web.

Marketed as a first of its kind device the Node satellite Internet device is roughly the same size as a smartphone and weighs approximately 192 g. Available for both military and civilian customers the node can handle multiple data channels using its SmartBackhaul routing software.

Node satellite Internet

– Combining mesh radio and satellite technology. A flexible, reliable, and resilient datalink that adapts to dynamic operations.

– A single, lightweight solution that provides multiple data channels. Reduce cognitive load and streamline communications.

– Extend connectivity for miles in subterranean environments and bring satellite connectivity indoors with the help of SmartBackhaul.

– SmartRouting – proprietary data routing software ensures connectivity across cellular, wifi, mesh, and satcom networks.

– SmartBackhaul – each Node’s ability to serve as a backhaul eliminates the need to establish and stay in range of fixed infrastructure.

– Power ATAK with a survivable communications network and share locations, messages, shapes, and more.

– AES 256-bit encryption — all data in transit and at rest is encrypted throughout Somewear’s system.

– Get setup in minutes, not hours. Somewear’s intuitive design empowers teams to respond efficiently and effectively.

SmartBackhaul

SmartBackhaul intelligently routes data from the mesh network to the Node(s) that have the best satellite or cellular connectivity to serve as the most optimal wireless backhaul(s). Each team member carrying a Node can serve as a reliable backhaul, allowing the agility for mission teams to establish uninterrupted connectivity and situational awareness.”

Source : Somewear





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals