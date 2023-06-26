Samsung Viewfinity S9 5K monitor launched

Samsung is launching a new 5K monitor in Korea, the Samsung Viewfinity S9 the device comes with a 27-inch display and it features a 5K resolution of 5,120 x 2880 pixels and it has 218 PPi ( Pixels per Inch).

Samsung Electronics introduced the UHD high-resolution monitor ‘Viewfinity S8 (S80PB)’ for content creators in June of last year, and this time, it launched the ultra-high resolution 5K Viewfinity S9, strengthening its high-resolution monitor lineup and actively targeting the market.

In particular, this product is equipped with a ‘Smart Calibration’ function for the first time in a monitor, allowing you to adjust the color and brightness of the monitor to the desired value with a smartphone. Through this, users can create their preferred working environment at any time without purchasing expensive calibration equipment separately.

Smart Calibration executes the ‘SmartThings’ app and points the smartphone camera at the center of the Viewfinity S9 screen. Depending on the setting mode, color temperature and color gamut criteria are selected in addition to brightness and gamma values ​​to precisely match the color the user wants. can be set to

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Viewfinity S9 5K monitor over at Samsung’s website at the link below, the device is available to pre-order from today in Korea and it will go on sale on the 3rd of July.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals