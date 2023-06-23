Samsung teams up with Les Mills for fitness classes

Samsung has announced a new partnership with Le Mills and there are some new fitness classes coming to Samsung Health. Samsung will offer 14 Le Mills classes for free on Samsung Health through their Samsung Smart Hub.

These fitness classes will be around 35 minutes in length and they will be available to Samsung customers on the Samsung Smart Hub on Samsung’s TV models from 2020 to 2023, more details are below.

From today, the collaboration will see the launch of 14 Les Mills classes, 35 minutes each, all for free. Les Mills offers customers the ability to fit a workout in around their busy schedule, all from the comfort of their own home. Users will be able to enjoy a wide range of classes, from BODYPUMP 118, BODYCOMBAT 93, BODYATTACK 113, and much more. The content on Samsung Health will be refreshed throughout the year for customers looking to upgrade their fitness routine every month.

Are you up for a challenge? Users can also take part in Les Mills’ Summer Sizzle Fitness Challenge. Participants have until end of June to access the Challenge row on Samsung Health and complete 10 of the free Les Mills workouts to win.

Commenting on the partnership, Sébastien Pencolé, Global Product Manager, Samsung Health said: “We are thrilled to announce the addition of Les Mills to our esteemed roster of partners for Samsung Health on Smart Hub. This collaboration builds upon our successful efforts to promote health and fitness in the convenience of one’s home. Through this partnership, Samsung Health TV users will now have access to an extensive selection of workout options and the renowned fitness classes offered by Les Mills, enhancing their overall fitness experience.”

You can find out more information about the new partnership between Samsung and Le Mills over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



