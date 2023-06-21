Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X App lands on select devices

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Enhance-X App is now available on select Samsung Galaxy devices, the app is available through the Galaxy Store. This is a new image editing app for Galaxy smartphones that lets you edit and remaster your images, you can see more information on the app’s features below.

Galaxy Enhance-X also provides users with a broad range of tools with which they can customize their images. HDR, for example, analyzes highlights, shading, brightness and contrast, expanding the dynamic range of the image and making its lighting richer without sacrificing quality. Like many of Galaxy Enhance-X’s features, it also offers different levels of intensity — from 0 to 4 in HDR’s case. Furthermore, the images we receive via social media or other messaging apps often come to us compressed after having been uploaded online. For such cases, the Upscale tool boosts the resolution of images under 1MP by up to four times for consistent, sharp detail.

To target specific areas with precision, Galaxy Enhance-X has functions like Fix Moiré and Remove Shadows. With Fix Moiré, users can smooth out the repetitive, wavy patterns that often occur when taking photos of laptop, TV or monitor displays. Because shadows can sometimes find their way into photos even in well-lit, indoor environments, Remove Shadows isolates and removes them for bright, bold images free of intrusive silhouettes.

You can find out more information about the Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X App over at Samsung’s website at the link below, the app is now available to download from the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Source Samsung



