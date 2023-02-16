Samsung unveils new easily regenerable air purification filter technology

Samsung has unveiled its new easily regenerable air purification filter technology, the company has revealed that the newly developed filter can last up to 20 years.

The technology allows the filter to remove volatile organic chemicals and particulate matter while keeping the initial performance for up 20 years.

Conventional air purification filters need frequent replacement because of their short cycle of six months to one year. In addition, every single filter can only remove either PM or VOCs, respectively, limiting air purifiers’ space efficiency.

To address these problems, researchers at SAIT developed and implemented an unprecedented filter technology that applies photocatalysts such as copper oxide (Cu 2 O) and titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) for the first time and verifies the viability for commercialization.

Samsung’s ceramic catalyst filter technology is expected to help implement compact air purification systems, significantly reducing both disposable waste and the cost burden caused by frequent filter replacement.

The filter is designed to capture PMs first in the porous ceramic wall at the inlet channel, where the inorganic membrane is coated and decomposes VOC gases on the photocatalyst on the outlet channel under a single-pass airflow. It combines two different filters for dust and gas and increases dust loading capacity by four times compared to conventional filters, from five grams per liter to 20.

You can find out more details about Samsung’s regenerable air purification filter technology over at their website at the link below.

Source Samsung





