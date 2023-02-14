Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra up for pre-order

Samsung has announced that their new Galaxy Book3 Ultra is now available to pre-order from today, the device will launch globally on the 22nd of December.

The new Galaxy Book3 Ultra was unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 along with the Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones.

“At Samsung, Ultra means big, bold and the best, regardless of category. That’s why we’re excited to bring the Ultra heritage to our PC lineup, delivering the seamless multi-device connectivity and ultra-high performance that users demand,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy Book3 Ultra delivers on the market expectation for an ultra-high performance laptop, particularly for consumers interested in gaming and content creation who require the powerful performance.”

As the first Ultra edition in the Galaxy Book line-up, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra packs an upgraded CPU and GPU offering a choice of the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 or i9 processors1 as well as an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 or 4070 laptop GPU.2 The 3K (2880×1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate offers a vivid and smooth viewing experience in incredibly fine detail. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra comes in an impressively thin and light form, weighing in at 1.79kg3 with a thickness of just 16.5mm,4 and enclosed within a sleek and sturdy full aluminum frame.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Book3 over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





