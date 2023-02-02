Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked 2023

Samsung unveiled their new Galaxy S23 range of smartphones at Galaxy Unpacked 2023, they also unveiled their new Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Book3 Pro 360, and Book3 Pro.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra comes with a 16-inch display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels, it features the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and Core i9 Processors. Plus it comes with an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX ™ 4070 Laptop GPU,1

There is also up to 32gB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, plus it comes with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.0, and a 100W USB Type-C charger.

The Galaxy Book3 series offers ultra-high performance computing with an upgraded CPU, GPU, display and more. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra features the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor,10 making it the fastest Galaxy Book to date, as well as the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX ™ 4070 Laptop GPU,11 providing studio-grade graphics to enhance both creative projects and the gaming experience. For the first time, Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display — first used in the Galaxy premium smartphone lineup display — is featured in the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro series. Its 3K (2880×1800) resolution shows incredibly fine detail, and the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate offers a smooth and slick viewing experience. The display is also VESA ClearMR and DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 500 certified and has received SGS Eye Care Display certification for the guaranteed reduction of blue light. All these improvements empower users to perform multiple demanding tasks, watch rich and detailed content without loss of fidelity and play high-spec games smoothly. Plus, depending on your viewing needs, you can opt for either a 14-inch12 or 16-inch display13 featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio with the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro series.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Book3 Pro 360, and Book3 Pro over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





