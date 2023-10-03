Samsung TV Plus gets two new DAZN channels

Samsung has announced that it is bringing two new free DAZN channels to Samsung Plus in the UK, both of these new sports channels will be free to Samsung TV Plus users.

The channels include DAZN Women’s Football and DAZN Ringside and you can see more details on what sort of sport you can expect on these new Samsung channels below.

Following the Lionesses’ epic highs and lows this summer, the DAZN Women’s Football channel gives fans front-row seats to the very best action in the female game, including live matches from both the 2023 UEFA Women’s Champions League and Liga F. Tune in for captivating documentaries and exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the most-loved players.

Similarly, DAZN Ringside brings fans the best global fighters on one channel. Viewers can watch live fights, documentaries and over 300 hours of archive matches from champions across all weight divisions. The PGA TOUR channel also arrives this month – showcasing the best moments in golf through tournament recaps and re-airs, player profiles, and original content.

All three sports channels offer unprecedented access to these dynamic, evolving games and the athletes dedicated to excelling at them.

You can find out more details about the new free DAZN channels that are coming to Samsung TV Plus over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals