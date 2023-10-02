Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to launch this week

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for months and now the handset is getting ready to launch and it is expected to launch worldwide this week.

Samsung India has confirmed that the handset will be launching on Wednesday the 4th of October, the news was confirmed on Twitter and you can see the Tweet from Samsung below.

As a reminder, the handset is rumored to come with an Exynos 2200 chipset, paired with an Xclipse 920 GPU. It is rumored to offer either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The display is said to be a 6.4-inch FHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to have a triple-lens rear camera system, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. The front-facing camera is expected to be a 10-megapixel sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is rumored to have a 4500mAh battery and support for 25W fast charging. We will have full details when the handset is made official later this week, along with details on a launch date and information on pricing. Previous rumors have suggested that it will cost $599 in the USA.

