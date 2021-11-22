Samsung Smart Monitor M7 White Edition launched in Korea

Samsung has launched a new version of its Smart Monitor M7 in its home country of Korea, the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 White Edition.

The Smart Monitor M7 White Edition comes in a new white color option and it is available with a range of features.

‘Samsung Smart Monitor’, which was first introduced in December last year, has established itself as a must-have item in the OTT heyday, with cumulative sales exceeding 100,000 units by the end of October in the domestic market.

Thanks to such popularity, Samsung Electronics continued to strengthen its smart monitor lineup this year. Following the M7 (43-inch, 32-inch) black edition with UHD resolution and the M5 (32-inch, 27-inch) black/white edition with FHD resolution, white color is added to the M7 32-inch model, providing a total of 7 types of premium smart monitor lineup.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 White Edition features a clean and modern white slim bezel design with innovative technologies such as USB-C type port for charging up to 65W, 10Gbps data transmission, USB 2.0 and Bluetooth 4.2 to make everyday life more convenient. am.

Source Samsung

Source Samsung

