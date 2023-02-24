Samsung shows off its latest Neo QLED, OLED TVs and monitors at 2023 European Tech Seminar

Samsung has shown off its latest Neo QLED, OLED TVs, and monitors at the 2023 European Tech Seminar, this included its latest high-end 8K TVs and more.

This includes its latest high-end gaming monitors like the Odyssey OLED G9 as well as the latest high-end TVs.

The 2023 European Tech Seminar in Frankfurt marks the start of this year’s event series, with similar sessions scheduled to be held in regions including Australia, Southeast Asia and Latin America in 2023. The events will see Samsung showcase new technologies across its TV, monitor and lifestyle product lineup.

New Neo QLED 4K/8K models are equipped with Samsung’s latest hardware and software advancements, offering breathtaking clarity, dynamic contrast, and expressive colors suited for any viewing environment.

Samsung’s new 77-inch OLED S95C comes with dazzling OLED screens with unrivaled bright and colorful picture quality and 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9, featuring a dual QHD 1800R curved display with a 32:9 ratio provides premium gaming experience.

The Frame, along with Samsung Art Store and Matte Display enables users to enjoy beautiful artworks with drastically reduced light reflections.

You can find out more information about the new 2023 Samsung Neo QLED, OLED TVs, and its range of monitors at the link below.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals